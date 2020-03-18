Stores and businesses are facing temporary shutdowns from the COVID-19 crisis that's been plaguing the globe. Large businesses like Nike have decided to temporarily shut down their stores while your favorite local restaurant has resorted to pick-ups and deliveries only to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Drake's OVO store recently announced that they'd be following suit.

Sharing a message on their Instagram, liked by Drake and co., the OVO team announced that they're taking the necessary measures to protect their customers and employees by temporarily closing up shop. "During this time of uncertainty, we are committed to taking every precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees," the message read. The online store, however, will continue to be open and OVO is offering free shipping for anyone ordering off the OVO App or their website.

The announcement comes hours after fans began to speculate that their beloved 6ix God was exposed to Coronavirus. Just last week, Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles but the Nets player recently announced that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to PageSix, Drake's now in self-isolation, spending his time at his Toronto mansion.He likely won't be too bored seeing as he recently shared a video from his NBA-size home basketball court with the caption, "My life for the next however long.” We can't imagine Drake will be too bored during these times seeing as there's a home recording studio, theatres, and more amenities that the average human can only imagine having access to in their crib.