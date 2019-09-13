Las Vegas residencies were once meant for artists like Celine Dion but let's face it, if you're trying to draw in a younger audience, a 51-year-old Quebec singer probably isn't the way to go. Sure, the EDM scene has been heavy out there but in recent times as more and more hip-hop artists have scored residency in Sin City. Cardi B is among them, as well as Drake who announced his partnership with Wynn Plaza earlier this year.

After performing at XS Club earlier this year and hosting the Raptors at the same club after their championship, it appears as though Drake's bringing the OVO brand to Las Vegas for the upcoming holiday season. OVO Pop Up shop will launch this Saturday, September 14th, at Wynn Plaza in Las Vegas where it will run until January 2020. Expect to find OVO x Wynn t-shirts, OVO Essential Collection, as well as designs from the Fall/Holiday 2019 collection.

“A partnership will be the right word [for this relationship] because this isn’t just about performing at the venue," Wynn's executive VP and managing partner of nightlife, Alex Cordova said. "This is more about how we bring Drake into the concept of Wynn Las Vegas. We’re looking at all possible environments within the hotel and working with Drake and Drake’s team to see exactly how he can lend assistance in curating these experiences.”

No word of any performances from Drizzy have been announced during the run. His 2020 dates have yet to be announced.