The OVO owl has essentially become a symbol of not only the Drake-brand but Canada as a whole. The owl has found its way onto pairs of Jordans, Canada Goose jackets, Timberlands, Raptors jerseys, and much more but it appears as though Drake has found two brands that seemingly jacked the owl vibe.

According to TMZ, Drake's OVO brand has filed a lawsuit against Australian-based company Bellroy and Los Angeles-based Clae for emulating the OVO owl damn-near to a T. Drake's company claimed Bellroy "changed the design of the owl by altering its posture, width, wings and feet in order to blatantly mimic the OVO owl." Bellroy is accused of intentionally made its logo this way to maximize the amount of similarity it has with the Drake's logo.

Bellroy initially began selling wallet, smartphone cases, and small pieces of luggage which didn't immediately catch OVO's eye. It was when Bellroy joined forces with Clae to collaborate on a collection that included the owl logo. Because OVO is primarily in the business of fashion and shoes, they said that Bellroy is essentially infringing on their turf. OVO claims that this was an intentional move to have consumers think they're scoring some OVO gear.

OVO is demanding an injunction to stop the companies from using his owl in addition to their profits.