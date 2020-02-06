The OVO imprint has made its way onto a lot of things. There's, of course, their essential collection that's frequently donned by the OVO clique and their affiliates but the signature owl has been seen alongside the Canada Goose logo, Timberland, Alpha Industries, Porter, Jordan, and more. Drake's brand has also collaborated with the Raptors.

Most recently, the rapper and OVO unveiled their new collaboration with Team Canada ahead for the women's basketball team. Ahead of the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, OVO and Team Canada unveiled the jersey which includes the heritage OVO branding with the owl. It marks OVO's first collaboration in their new partnership with Canada Basketball. Drake, 40 and Noah Shebib have taken the heritage owl into sports in the past but the announcement coincides with the Canadian women's team "final stage Olympic qualifying tournament" so if they do well, there's a good chance we can see the owl in the Olympics.

"It’s pretty cool, right?” Glen Grunwald told Sportsnet ahead of the tip-off on Thursday. “I think they want to support the women’s team, assist in the growth of women’s sports and help the women’s team move forward. It’s a smart move for everybody.”

Drake unveiled the design on his Instagram Story earlier today which was later shared on the Canada Basketball Instagram page. Check it out below.