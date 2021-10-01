Drake has been pushing his Nike NOCTA brand quite a bit as of late and fans are excited to see what he is going to produce next. After delivering numerous pieces of apparel, it has become clear that the NOCTA imprint will continue to have a lot of sway within Nike for years to come, which is some great news for all of the streetwear fans out there. Not to mention, NOCTA is expected to have some sneaker collabs soon, especially with all of the teasers that have been shown off as late.

Now, it appears as though we finally have some official images for the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which has only been seen in IG posts so far. As you can see below, the sneaker is a chunky dad shoe that is covered in white leather. The shoe matches that aesthetic that Drake has been going for as of late, and there is no doubt these will be a huge hit amongst his fanbase.

As for the release date, that has still yet to be determined, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

