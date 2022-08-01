Drake's influence has spread far beyond the music world. For instance, Drake currently has his own sportswear brand with Nike called NOCTA. This new imprint has released plenty of impressive collaborations, and they have certainly come through with some interesting sneakers, like the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.

Now, it seems as though NOCTA is trying its hand at a Nike Air Force 1 Low. Down below, you can see new official photos for this upcoming collab, and it seems as though Drake is really leaning into the Certified Lover Boy aesthetic. The shoe is going to contain the iconic triple-white look, all while "Love You Forever" is written on the midsole. This sneaker will also come with some lettered beads that will allow you to customize messages on the laces. Overall, it is a very unique spin on a classic shoe, and we're sure Drake fans will approve.

As it stands, there is no release date available for this shoe. That should change soon, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike