Drake is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy soon although, in the meantime, he has been occupied with various different projects. One of those projects is his Nike NOCTA imprint which has come through with various collections over the last few months. Drake is incredibly passionate about fashion, particularly sportswear, which is exactly what the NOCTA brand focuses on. So far, these collections have had no problems selling out, and in just a week from now, yet another capsule will be hitting the market.

This new capsule is called "Cardinal Stock" and it is going to feature some baseball hats, t-shirts, sweatpants, and even some hoodies. All of these pieces have a white, grey, and blue aesthetic to them, which certainly makes for some clean outfits.

The entire collection has a minimalist feel to it and overall, there is no denying that there are some fire pieces to be had here. If you are into minimalism, then these will certainly be a must-cop for the summer months.

As for the release date, you will be able to cop these pieces as of Thursday, May 20th.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike