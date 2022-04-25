When you consider how Drake is the biggest artist in the world, it should come as no surprise that he is also an influencer in terms of fashion and sneakers, in particular. Over the years, Drake has released a ton of great shoes with the likes of Nike and he has no plans on slowing down, anytime soon.

A perfect example of this was a couple of weeks back when he attended a Toronto Raptors game with his son Adonis. As you can see in the photo below, Drake was wearing a gorgeous pair of Nike Air Zoom Flight 95s. This is an iconic basketball shoe from the 90s and he was sporting it in a black and silver colorway.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

More recently, Drake was at yet another Raptors game although this time around, he was wearing a completely different colorway of the Zoom Flight 95. In the image down below, you can see that this version of the shoe is simply white and silver. This makes sense given the fact that Drake typically has a white version and a black version of all of his Nike sneakers.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not these are going to come out anytime soon. Drake collaborations always have a ton of mystique around them, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.