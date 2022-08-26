Whether it's hairstyles or music genres, Drake knows exactly when it's time to switch things up. After donning matching, straight back cornrows all year long with his son Adonis, Drizzy debuted his new slick back, man bun on Thursday for his 120 million followers see. He captioned the photo of his surprising new look, "Give this guy a name."

Drake's famous friends wasted no time commenting under the memeable pic. Quavo joked, "RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL," while rapper Riff Raff chimed in, "You about 3 months shy of a Million Dollar Mullet I see what you doin. RiCõ Rackeroni." Drizzy even let fans in on the moment his new look came to life, fresh from a wash day in the salon chair.





This isn't the first time Drake's hairstyle captivated his fans. Before the movement that was Certified Lover Boy, the Canadian rapper unintentionally set a trend with his signature heart-shaped hair cut. He initially debuted the game changing look back in 2020, writing, "Life can look good in a picture but we don’t live in pictures just know dat." As for his current wet and wavy man bun, Drake flooded Instagram with his new look, writing, "Other than myself…everything has changed."

Drake's status as one of the greatest hip hop artists ever hasn't stopped him from showing love to his fellow rich, young rappers. Earlier this month, he blessed Lil Yachty, giving him the all star treatment with a trip aboard his infamous private jet "Air Drake." The Grammy Award winning rapper even posted a sweet message to the birthday boy, sharing, "More life to my brother @lilyachty. So happy we are locked in for this lifetime."

See Drizzy new, slicked back 'do below.











