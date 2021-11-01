On the Damien Hirst-designed album cover for Certified Lover Boy, Drake included multiple pregnant women emojis, quite literally coming through with a playlist of baby-making music. With the project slated to spend another week at #1, the 35-year-old rapper may be celebrating with his latest jewelry pick-up, showing off an iced-out chain on social media with every emoji that you can possibly think of.

The gorgeous new piece was commissioned by NYC Luxury, and it shows a colorful collection of different Apple emoji designs, which will be placed around Drizzy's neck. Of course, the pregnant woman emoji is on there, and so is the purple devil face, the heartbreak emoji, a tongue, a bag of cash, an owl, and a cheeky eggplant.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While some people are commenting that the chain is already dated and would have worked better in 2016 or 2017, others are more concerned about Drake's decision to ice out the eggplant emoji. Some have been writing in the comments that this is one of the best chains of the year, rivaling Pharrell's colorful jewelry designs from over the years.

Drake showed off the chain after an eventful Halloween weekend, during which he was at URL's "Til Death Do Us Part" event. It has also been recently rumored that Drake has been renting a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion for over $215K per month. Read more about that here.

What do you think of Drake's new chain? Let us know in the comments.

