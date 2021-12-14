Drakemakes music for every occasion. Sad? Drake has a song for that. Happy? Drake has a song for that. Hangry? There's likely a record in Drake's expansive catalog that will suit whatever vibe you're on that day. Unfortunately, his music might not be the best to have in your ears when you're hitting the treadmill or running a marathon.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to a new study, Drake's music ranks among the worst to listen to while running. Sportwear brand Pour Moi shared a new study that detailed the relationship between different music and running speed. The data looked into 60 runs among a group of joggers, all of whom listened to different artists.

Beyoncé had the highest ranking on the list. Runners who listened to Bey cut their running time by two minutes and 45 seconds. Meanwhile, those who were listening to Drake lagged behind. The runners who had Drizzy's music in their ears increased their running time by 6%. The study shows that listening to Drake could add nearly 15 extra minutes to their run-time.

Other artists who joined Drake in slowing down joggers are BTS, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, the list of artists who made the joggers move quicker is Harry Styles, Britney Spears, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Rihanna, and more.

Which artists are on rotation on your workout playlist? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]