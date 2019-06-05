Raptors superfan (sorry, Bill Burr) Drake has been getting so much media attention from his courtside antics during the NBA Finals, that he's essentially a member of the team at this point. He doesn't actually contribute to anything on the court, aside from taunting the opposing team, but that in and of itself has been enough to cause an off-court feud with Drake vs. whatever city the Raptors are playing. With the Golden State Warriors hosting Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors, the Bay Area is following Milwaukee's suit in banning the rapper's music during the playoffs.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Berkeley radio station 102.9 KBLX has officially placed a ban on any of Drake's music until the end of the playoff season. The rapper's courtside antics -- giving Raps coach Nick Nurse a massage, taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw, etc. -- has got under the skin of the station's operations and programs director, Elroy Smith, who said "it is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX."

“(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors. It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world," Elroy said before pledging his loyalty to GWS. “Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat.”

[Via]