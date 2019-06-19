Drake has been celebrating the Toronto Raptors' championship win ever since the moment the final buzzer rang to close out Game Six. The parade came and went in Toronto yesterday with the entire city clearing their schedules to party outside. As a celebration, Drizzy took to celebrating the win with a crazy Las Vegas bash with his hometown's team, however, that wasn't enough for the rapper to flaunt his pride. To commemorate the historic win by the Raps, Drake also announced that he would be dropping two brand new songs, in "Omertà" and "Money In The Grave" with Rick Ross, which he kept his word to, and did on Saturday.

"Money In The Grave" now currently sits at the #1 spot on both Apple Music and Spotify, and while many listeners are treating the songs in the Best in The World Pack like loose change, Drizzy and his labels have some other plans. HHNM has learned that the popular track is being promoted as an official single by those in power. It is reported to be the most added song on Rhythmic radio this week - with 39 stations adding it to their playlists.

It's interesting to note that this strategy mirrors the rollout last year when Drizzy dropped "God’s Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity" as part of the Scary Hours twin pack, with the former eventually being picked up as a single after Drake saw the overwhelming response to it. It was also the most added song on Rhythmic at the time. And, as we know, the single went on to become one of the biggest records in recent years, as we know. Drake ended up using "God's Plan" as a launch pad for his latest album Scorpion so there's no telling how he's going to approach it this time around. Yesterday, we reported that the copyright label mark on The Best in The World Pack has now been changed from Young Money/Cash Money to Frozen Moments, Drake’s new imprint under Republic Records.