Will Drake deliver or nah? Whether you hate him or you love him, chances are you'll be checking out Certified Lover Boy when it drops this Friday. The rapper has been drumming up hype for this project for over a year after releasing "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk. The delays in its release have only built up further anticipation. And while fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Drake, it seems that no one is as excited as his mother.



George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Drake took to Instagram yesterday where he revealed a letter that he received from his mom, along with a floral arrangement. The heartfelt message was written in the form of a poem. Today, he unveiled a second poem written by his mom.

"To: Loverboy



Day two is here, one more to go

We go high when they go low

Certified -- its been quite a ride

I forever admire your relentless drive



From: Loving Mom"

Drizzy confirmed the September 3rd release date on Monday after a SportsCenter interruption hinting at the release date. So far, no tracklist has emerged and it wouldn't be surprising if he kept it under wraps until Friday morning when the album pops up on DSPs.

Who do you want to see on Drake's Certified Lover Boy on Friday? Let us know in the comment section below.