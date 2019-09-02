Drake's pledge of "album mode" has yet to yield any fruit, but the year remains young. For some context - last year's Scorpion found the 6ix God under some heavy scrutiny, perhaps heavier than he's accustomed to. Lest we forget that the man was embroiled in a publicized beef that found allegiances shifting in a Game Of Thrones-esque fashion. In truth, the double-disc project had plenty of high points, and time will probably prove kind in highlighting the album's strengths. In the meantime, Drake has been busy cooking up in the studio, with little to no indicators of what sonic direction he may opt to follow.

Forced to play detective and discern various clues from his Instagram feed, it would appear we've been tossed some proverbial crumbs. Yesterday, Vybz Kartel's trusted producer Rvssian shared an image of himself and Champagne Papi sharing drinks, prompting speculation of a potential collaboration. "Some tings can’t be stopped @champagnepapi," captions Rvssian, hinting at some truly impeccable things to come.

This wouldn't be the first time Drizzy has dabbled in Island rhythm, and it certainly won't be the last. Whether this one ultimately comes to appear on Drake's next album remains to be seen - either way, it's destined for commercial success. Are you looking forward to a collab between Rvssian and Drake?