Drake's all about the finer things in life. Over the past few weeks, the rapper's been giving the world a better glance at his new home in Toronto with videos like "When To Say When/Chicago Freestyle" video, and more recently, the "Toosie Slide" video. Though days later, the cover story with Architectural Digest detailed the home in its entirety, Drake revealed which part of the home was his favorite -- the bedroom.

Though he explained that it was because it's where he goes to "decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," he did say that "the bed lets you float." Of course, considering the man has an NBA sized basketball court, an Olympic sized pool, and a museum in his home, we can only imagine just how much he spent on the room.

Apparently, the bed itself costs $395K, according to Complex who recently interviewed Linus Adolfsson, owner of Hastens Los Angeles. Hastens is a luxury bed company and each bed is essentially a lifetime investment that lasts from 50-100 years. The beds are also made from natural material like horse hair, wool, cotton, and flax. Drake's bed has been officially made the Grand Vividus and was made in collaboration with Ferris Rafauli who built Drake's home.

"So the relationship was actually with his designer, with an amazing designer Ferris Rafauli. He was the one who has been using Hastens beds for all of his projects the last 10 plus years. He is known for all his luxury design. He was the one who, together with Hastens, created this specific masterpiece called the Grand Vividus," he explained.

The bed comes with everything that a signature Hastens mattress comes with. However, there was 600 hours of labor that went into the mattress that weighs nearly half a ton. On top of that, Drake customized it with leather details that pay homage to Hastens heritage as saddlemakers such as straps and gold "that kind of resembles the bits for what you have in the horse's mouth."

"This is the first time when a mattress truly became a design object," he continued. "What design means is functional art. So, seeing a mattress with just the most beautiful designed objects in the world, to truly be a masterpiece, is going to make this launch so crazy and so interesting ... I believe that your mattress, which you share only with yourself, and you absolutely love, people you love the most in your life. To make that piece of furniture into something so beautiful change the whole perception of the bedroom."

