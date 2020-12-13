Drake has an extensive catalog of music and as fans have made note of, his lyrics lend themselves well to Instagram captions. Whether it be an inspirational bar or some quotes about the pitfalls of a relationship, Drake always has a line for everything. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising when fans make note of how his lyrics relate to a certain situation or sometimes even a comedy sketch.

This is exactly what happened recently as Druski came through with a hilarious skit on Instagram, which details what it's like to be at your girlfriend's birthday party. In the sketch, Druski's girlfriend is approached by a male friend who hugs her for just a bit too long, all while saying "you got a great girl."

The situation immediately had fans thinking of Drake's verse in Yung Bleu's "You're Mines Still," where he describes the exact same scenario. "I took you to the club and you hugged on somebody that I know/And I know them type of hugs/Same shit I do to women when I know I used to fuck," Drake raps. In a now-deleted IG story, Druski posted a video of his sketch with Drake's verse dubbed on top of it, which ultimately helped to prove the overall point of the lyrics.

Needless to say, Druski's skit hit close to home for a lot of people, which is the mark of a great entertainer.

David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas