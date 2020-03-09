Drake's OVO Air Jordan collaborations have slowed down quite a bit since he burst onto the scene with his Air Jordan 10s and Air Jordan 12s, but his exclusive kicks still rank among the most coveted on the market. And when it comes to Drake's special edition Air Jordans, you'll be hard pressed to find a pair more exclusive than the "God's Plan" Air Jordan XIV, which is currently up for grabs at Flight Club.

Size 11.5? Great news, the kicks could be yours for a cool $25,000!

Flight Club

Often returned to as the "Kentucky Wildcats" PE, this OVO Air Jordan 14 features a white leather build equipped with Kentucky blue detailing on the midsole "shark teeth," heel tab and inner lining, while gold "OVO" text appears on the heel and a matching owl logo sits on the tongue.

If you like the look of this Air Jordan 14 but don't have an extra $25K, there are reports that a similarly styled "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 14 will be releasing later this year and it won't cost you an arm and a leg. Click here for more details on that and continue scrolling for a closer look at the "God's Plan" exclusive.

Flight Club

Flight Club

Flight Club