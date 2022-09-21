Drake has always had an intense interest in basketball and improving at the sport. For the last decade or so, Drake has been a fixture at Raptors games as he always sits courtside with at least one special guest. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Drake has tested his game against people like Kyle Lowry, who have admitted to Drake getting better at the sport he loves.

One basketball trainer who is no slouch when it comes to working with celebrities is Chris Brickley over in New York. He is known for training some of the best players in the world and he has also trained rappers like J. Cole and Lil Durk.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As it turns out, Drake was in New York recently where he got to celebrate Kevin Durant's birthday. From there, he made a trip to Brickley's facility where he was able to play a scrimmage with various other trainees.

In the highlights below, Drake was on fire throughout the match as he got to show off the jump shot that has been gradually improving over the years. The artist made quite a few long-range shots, and for the most part, he was dominant throughout the game. Perhaps the highlights don't tell the full story, but you have to give Drake credit where it's due.

