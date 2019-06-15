When the Toronto Raptors took to their home court, Drake was right there on the sidelines cheering them on. He may have been a thorn in the side of their competitors, but the Raptors ambassador didn't mind the criticisms of his courtside behavior. However, not everyone thought that all was fair in love and basketball, and hoards of Golden State Warriors fans dared the OVO rapper to take those antics to the Bay Area.

Yet, Drake was nowhere to be found during his team's away games, as he mentioned on his Instagram Live that he was told to keep his distance because of "security issues." TMZcameramen were lurking around the L.A. restaurant Delilah, a favorite among celebrities, when they stumbled upon Drake's father, Dennis Graham. The paparazzo asked Graham about the specifics of his son's "security issues" and he said, "Being in another state...When people see you in Toronto and you're making sideline things like that you have to be careful...with the rowdy fans, you can't take chances."

According to TMZ, it was the NBA who reached out to Drake and told him to stay away from Oakland when the Golden State Warriors were playing at home. Graham thought it was a better idea for his son to watch the away games from the Jurassic Park in Toronto.