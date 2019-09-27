Drake never used his private jet to dump water over the Amazon Forest during the devastating forest fires but that doesn't mean he's not using his platform to support the Amazonian communities. Drake's TourLife merch company announced that they'll be donating the proceeds from his Rock In Rio t-shirt to the Amazon Conservation Team.

"Dropping tomorrow at 12PM PST/ 3PM EST on to support local Amazonian communities on the front lines in the fight against fires and deforestation in the Amazon with all proceeds of the Drake exclusive tee going towards Dr. Mark J. Plotkin's foundation The Amazon Conservation Team," the post is captioned.

Amazon Conservation Team took to Twitter to announce the shirt as well as thank Drizzy and TourLife for helping protect Amazonian communities. "Our heartfelt thanks go out to @Drake and @TourLife for supporting Amazonian indigenous communities and the rainforest!" It read. Gotta commend Drizzy for his efforts towards supporting the rainforest and Amazonian communities.

Drake's been in Brazil for the past few days, readying for his performance at the Rock In Rio where he's set to hit the stage with other big names such as Black Eyed Peas, H.E.R. and more. Drizzy, of course, will be headlining the festival on its final night.

Make sure you check out TourLife.com tomorrow for the exclusive t-shirt drop.