When it comes to album sales, there is no one in hip-hop who does it quite like Drake. The Canadian artist is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and whenever he drops a new project, you can bet on it going platinum. Even when Drake comes through with a project full of demos, there is a good chance it is going to hit some sales milestones that most artists can't hit with their best efforts.

Drake's latest project was Dark Lane Demo Tapes which released back on May 1st. This project contained a ton of features and songs that fans had been hoping to finally hear. Now, according to Chart Data on Twitter, the project has reached a massive milestone as it has officially sold over one million units.

These types of numbers are par for the course with Drake although when you consider that this was simply a project full of leftovers, you quickly realize that this is a massive achievement.

Moving forward, Drake will be looking to release his new project Certified Lover Boy which is expected to be released sometime in January of next year. Needless to say, the Canadian artist still has plenty left to offer his fans.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images