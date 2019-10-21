Drake and his father were involved in a public spat a few weeks ago and now, Dennis Graham is back in the news after he was seen cozying up to a reality star after a "magical" night.

A recording artist in his own right, Dennis Graham is the father of one of the world's biggest musicians ever. He's got himself a signature look with his mustache and round shades, attracting attention wherever he goes in the Los Angeles area. He's a regular on the club scene and last night, he was spotted getting comfortable with former Flavor Of Love star Tiffany Pollard. If you don't remember the entertainer, who often goes by "New York," we recently caught up with her here.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Drake's dad and the self-proclaimed HBIC seemingly hit it off right away and, at the end of the night, they were missing each other dearly. They both posted photos with one another on their socials and Pollard's post made it clear that she's down for a second date. "@therealdennisg you made the night MAGICAL," she wrote as her caption. In the comments section, Dennis Graham came through with some flirtatious vibes. "Thanks sweetheart so did you, I just tried calling you from a 901 number," he revealed.

Do you think we've got a new couple forming? What do you think of these two?