Last night, the Toronto Raptors put an entire country on their backs and came out victorious, defeating the Golden State Warriors after so many of us predicted a sweep by Steph Curry & Co. The team, led by head coach Nick Nurse, celebrated hard last night and their honorary team mascot Drake took it all in from outside of the Scotiabank Arena. Partying with fans at Jurassic Park, Drake announced that he would be releasing two new singles because of the Raps' win. We're still waiting on those but there's enough activity going on for people to remain entertained for a few more hours. The entire Graham family is excited about the win with Dennis Graham, Drake's dad, sharing a meme to reflect his inner thoughts.



gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Posting a photo of the Warriors and Raptors playing tug-of-war with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Dennis Graham says we all know how things ended up. "I guess we all know how this tug of war turned out," he wrote. The image shows Steph and Ayesha Curry trying to pull the trophy back to the Bay while Drake and Kawhi Leonard earn the advantage on their side. Some fans are confused as to why Ayesha is included in the pic but given how her name was all over the news this month, it makes sense.

What was your reaction to the Raptors winning last night?

