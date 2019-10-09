Drake has entered a very unfortunate public feud with his father, Dennis Graham. It started when Dennis went on Nick Cannon's Power 106 radio show and alleged that Drake lied in his music about him being absent during his son's childhood. Drake has repeatedly discussed in his songs how him and his father had to overcome a rocky relationship. For example, on "Look What You've Done" off 2011's Take Care, Drake raps "And my father living in Memphis now, he can't come this way / Over some minor charges and child support / That just wasn't paid, damn / Boo-hoo, sad story — Black American dad story."

Dennis told Cannon that Drake fabricated the absentee father narrative to make his music more interesting and, consequently, achieve more success. "I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake," he said. "I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.' He [said], 'Dad, it sells records.' Okay, well cool."

Yesterday, Drake responded via the black-screen Instagram story route. “Woke up today so hurt man,” he wrote. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with… every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Despite the heavy disappointment that Drake must be experiencing, Twitter was quick to make jokes about the situation. Some are wondering who they should believe in this dispute. Others are drawing connections to Drake's supposed detachment from his own son, which was extensively memed during his beef with Pusha T last year.