Drake is one of the strongest brands in the entire world. Everything he touches seemingly turns to gold. He can release a song without any notice and it would hit the top of the Billboard chart the following week. That same track would rack up millions of streams in a matter of minutes. He's truly one of the most powerful artists of this generation and thus, he has a lot of pull within his own family. If his father wants to make a risky business decision, he's got to check in with his son to make sure it won't be damaging to his brand. According to TooFab, Dennis Graham, Drake's father, has got his son's support to create a brand new television series called Fame And Family.



Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images

During his chat with the publication, Graham noted that he's already got a few stars lined up for the show. "I’m filming a new TV show, where I’m interviewing the parents of superstars," revealed the ultra-chic Graham before saying that Master P and Deon Cole have already signed on. "It’s my new project, and it’s gonna be fantastic. Drake just called me, and I shared it with him. And he goes, ‘Dad, that’s the best thing you’ve ever done.'"

Dennis Graham is hopeful that his son will step onto the show to be interviewed by him but that's not set in stone yet. There is no release date yet for Fame And Family.

In other Drake-related news, Kanye West has said that he's "not allowed" to speak about the Canadian superstar or his family during his interview with David Letterman for their Netflix special. Check that out here.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images