Rap beefs are nothing new in the industry. Some are real, some are constructed for clicks, some were born in the streets, others manufactured in the studio. One thing is for sure: they can either breed some great diss tracks or result in real-life tragedies. Days ago, Lil Baby sent out a tweet saying that beefs needs to stop happening over women, and that prompted a debate about the root causes of animosity between rappers. According to Drake's father, Dennis Graham, his son is being pitted against Moneybagg Yo.

We recently reported on Moneybagg calling out Music Choice after they released a "fun fact" about the rapper's government name—Demario Dewayne White Jr., it's on Google—and Drake slid in his comments to playfully tease the Memphis artist.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

After posting a series of crying laughing emojis, Drake added, "DD White Mayne." It was all in jest and the post, as well as Drizzy's comment, was reshared online by the thousands. VladTV posted an article about the exchange but it didn't sit well with Drake's father, Dennis Graham. He reposted a screenshot of Vlad's post with a message.

"BLACK ENTERTAINERS BEWARE THESE PEOPLE AT VLAD ARE CONSTANTLY TRYING TO CAUSE A BEEF BETWEEN BLACK ENTERTAINERS," wrote Graham. "BEWARE!!!!!!!!!" There were several people, including Jermaine Dupri, who "liked" the post. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.