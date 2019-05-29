One of the most entertaining parts of the Toronto Raptors run to the NBA Finals has been Drake and his behavior while sitting courtside. You can't really be mad at the Canadian artist. His city's team has never done this well in the playoffs before and the franchise has a golden opportunity to win its first ever championship. Drake will certainly be a little bit more subdued in the NBA Finals compared to the Eastern Conference Finals as it was revealed today that his antics had the NBA front office wanting to talk to the Raptors.

If you remember, Drake's antics caught the eye of the league when he was almost on the court taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo, all while giving head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub. Drake is a global ambassador for the Raptors and last year, he was issued a stern warning after almost getting into it with Kendrick Perkins of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN, a spokesperson for the league confirmed that the Raptors were issued a warning for Drake's conduct and that he'll need to tone it down throughout the Finals.

If the Raptors start to get blown out early, this probably won't be an issue although the NBA should probably watch out if the Raptors get hot. We're not sure Drizzy's fandom can contain itself should the Raptors win the NBA Finals.