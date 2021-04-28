If you don't know by now, Drake's a big fan of Chrome Hearts. In the past week or so, the rapper's been heavily teasing his Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts collaboration on his IG story and it seems his wealthy influencer friends are getting dibs on the first batch. However, the working relationship between the hip-hop heavyweight and the luxury brand also includes a customized Rolls Royce that fans will be able to check out next month.



John Phillips/Getty Images

A 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan that was designed in collaboration with Drake and Chrome Hearts will be available for public viewing at The Institute of Contemporary Art Museum's sculpture garden in Miami starting on May 1st until May 15th by appointment only. The car was customized by Masonry with the design done by Richard Stark with Drizzy adding some final touches.

An interactive website launch along with the announcement allowing fans to get a better look at the vehicle with Drake's "What's Next" soundtracking the virtual experience. It seems that this could've been the same Cullinan that he was seen in during the music video for the Scary Hours II single.

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating the release of Drake's upcoming project. The last update he provided was in early March on SiriusXM's Sound42 where he said that he's currently working on it but assured fans it could be coming soon.