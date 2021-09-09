After being nominated for eight BET Hip-Hop awards and receiving a touching tribute from Zimbabwean artist HulioDraws, more good news continues to roll in for Drake. A day after the release of his latest album Certified Lover Boy, it was predicted that his sixth studio album would likely move anywhere between 575,000 to 625,00 units its first week.

Now, as Certified Lover Boy's opening seven-day period comes to an end, a promising new update has surfaced, and while it's not yet certain whether the album will underperform or overperform its initial sales projections, Chart Data has revealed that the album has reached a significant threshold.

According to Chart Data, Certified Lover Boy has officially moved over 500,000 units in the United States alone as of Thursday afternoon, meaning that Drake's sixth studio album is effectively the first album to reach this milestone in under a week in 2021. This newly revealed stat also means that Certified Lover Boy has already moved enough units to qualify for a gold RIAA certification.

See the announcement via Chart Data below.

With highly anticipated releases from Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and possibly even Beyonce still on the docket for 2021, do you think that anyone will be able to top Drake's first-week numbers?