Drake celebrated his son Adonis' 4th birthday with several posts on Instagram, Sunday night. The Certified Lover Boy rapper shared photos that were taken in a photo booth as well as one posing alongside balloons.

"Happy 4th birthday Adonis," one post read with a picture of Drake with Adonis.

The Toronto rapper captioned another post of his son: "TEACHA MORE LIFE KID."



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Drake has been posting on social media about spending more and more time with Adonis recently. Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself teaching his son to play basketball.

Certified Lover Boy, Drake's latest album, also features multiple lyrics about Adonis.

On the album's second track, "Papi's Home," Drake reflects on returning to Adonis' life: "I walked out on my only son. See your mother raised a fine young man. Daddy's home. And I know I missed so much of your life."

Adonis' existence as Drake's son was exposed by Pusha T during his beef with Drake in 2018 on the diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

On "Fucking Fans," Drake raps, "Then I had a kid even though I never planned to. I cannot imagine when your girls gave you that news."

Check out Drake's IG pics below.

