Many applauded Drake's marketing and sale strategizing team for dropping Care Package. Recompacting a set of old and already-heard music into an album and placing it on streaming services for fans to reminisce and enjoy was indeed a smart move from Drizzy Drake. Though much like any other body of work that is put out there, estimates are in order. And for Drake's Care Package, with consideration of his overall charting and sale success along with his star power, it would be fair to assume even a project full of old music would do pretty well. After all, the release of the remastered version of So Far Gone did well commercially with a 45K start in February. As such, HipHopNMore recently provided the industry estimates for Care Package.

According to the aforementioned source, Care Package is expected to sell about 100 to 120K in its first week. This number is very impressive. That is especially with 15 to 18K of these stemming from pure sales. The latter would certainly place Drake back on top of the charts--a position the Canadian rapper has long been accustomed to it seems. We expect solid numbers on this as time goes, but this remains nevertheless, a good streak for Drake thus far.

[Via]