Next week, fans can expect to see Drake with another No. 1 debut as HitsDailyDouble reveals the emcee is set to move 100,000 to 120,000 units in the first week for his most recent Care Package project, with 15,000 to 18,000 o0f those units slated for traditional album sales.

The new effort is a 17-track repackaging of previous stand-alone tracks that were previously unavailable via streaming platforms after failing to make the cut for official projects despite their cult success. On it, you can find popular hits such as the J. Cole-assisted "Jodeci Freestyle," "4 PM in Calabasas, "Days In The East," "How Bout Now," "Paris Morton Music," and "Girls Love Beyonce."

It matches the same initiative taken by Drake earlier int he year when he published his 2010 So Far Gone tape to platforms, the project pushed 45,000 units in its first week, and earned him 10th top 10 album in a row.

Elsewhere, Lil Durk is slated to hit the charts at No. 2 with the delivery of his Love Songs 4 the Streets II projected to be met with 35,000 to 40,000 units with only about 1,000 to 2,000 accounting for pure sales. HDD also pegs folk artist Tyler Childers as rounding out the top 3 with his Country Squire album eyeing an entrance of 24,000 to 27,000 units with a great majority (16-19k) making up traditional album sales.