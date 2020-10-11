It's been two years since Drake rapped, "I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid." Pusha T, obviously, ruined that for Drake but still, he and Sophie Brusseaux are proudly co-parenting Adonis. Like his father, Adonis is an October baby, born a little less than 2 weeks before Drake's birthday.

Adonis turns three-years-old today and Sophie Brusseaux penned a heartfelt message in celebration. Tagging Drake, and acknowledging the strength of their combined genes, Brusseaux reflected on the 24-hour labour she underwent when giving birth to Adonis. "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi," she wrote along with a heart emoji.

It's only been in the past few months that Drake and Sophie started sharing photos of Adonis. Perhaps, it was due to the fact that there's a pandemic and thus, nutty stans aren't as prone to try and hop over the gate to the Embassy to catch a glimpse of Drake's seed. Though Drake hasn't hit the 'Gram with a post of Adonis yet, we can only imagine that he's occupied commemorating the occasion in real life. Peep Sophie's post below.