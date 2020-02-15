Jordan Brand has teamed up with Drake on numerous occasions over the years, resulting in some of the most coveted sneaker collabs. For instance, the OVO Air Jordan 10s and 12s, as well exclusives like the "Kentucky Wildcats" Air Jordan 8s and "Snakeskin" Air Jordan 11s.

One of Drizzy's most polarizing Air Jordan collabs is the unreleased, gold "OVO" Air Jordan 11 that has surfaced several times over the last few months. The latest images give us our best look yet at what these trophy-themed Jordans truly look like.

Similar to the metallic gold 11s that Usher debuted at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas back in 2014, the regal OVO 11s come equipped with a shimmering, all-gold upper accompanied by a white midsole, white Jumpman logo and white detailing around the heel tab and inner lining. A red jumpman logo on the tongue and a translucent, speckled outsole round out the look.

Take a look at some additional photos of the elusive OVO 11s below