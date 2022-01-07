Los Angeles-based rapper Drakeo The Ruler was tragically killed backstage at a music festival late last year, and his family reportedly does not have enough money to cover the cost of his funeral. His mother is asking the court for access to her son's savings, which she values at approximately $2 million.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Drakeo's mother is reportedly asking for access to the rapper's money because she cannot afford to spend $52,000 on his funeral. Without a court order, she is not able to access his estate's money. She is asking to use the money to help send her son off with a proper goodbye. She says the funeral will be filled with "dignity, style, and grace."

Due to an increase in COVID-related deaths, Drakeo's family is asking for the money as soon as possible, since it's been difficult to lock down a funeral home.

Drakeo was fatally stabbed in the neck at the Once Upon A Time in L.A. music festival last month. He was involved in a physical altercation, which involved dozens backstage at the event. Drakeo's mother previously stated that the fight started when YG and his entourage walked into the area.

"He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window," she said. "I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served."

Long Live Drakeo The Ruler.

