Drakeo The Ruler Unleashes Deluxe Edition Of "We Know The Truth"

It's been a trash year but we can at least celebrate Drakeo The Ruler's freedom. After facing a 25-to-life sentence, again, Drakeo beat the case that he was entangled in and emerged out of jail a free man. He got straight to business upon his release, dropping his latest project, We Know The Truth on his birthday on Dec. 1st. Now, the rapper has returned with the deluxe edition of the project, adding seven tracks to make the tracklist a total of 25 songs. He brings out a few friends for the records too with Lil Mosey, Ralfy The Plug, Sean Kingston, OhGeesy, and more making appearances.

Peep the project below.

1. I'm The Type (prod by. Duse Beatz)

2. Fuck 69 feat. Lil Mosey & Ralfy The Plug (prod by. Low The Great & ThankYouFizzle)

3. Do Or Die feat. Sean Kingston (prod by. Lil Cee)

4. Bushido Brown (prod by. JoogSZN & ThankYouFizzle)

5. Forreal feat. OhGeesy & KetchyTheGreat

6. 90's Baby (prod by. JoogSZN)

7. Deebo Coming feat. Rassy Bugatti