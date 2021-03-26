mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler Sets Himself Apart From The Rest On "Out On Bail Freestyle"

Joshua Robinson
March 26, 2021 08:31
Out On Bail Freestyle
Drakeo The Ruler

A month after dropping 'The Truth Hurts,' Drakeo the Ruler slides through with the menacing "Out On Bail Freestyle."


Last month, Drakeo the Ruler dropped off The Truth Hurts, his second full-length project since being released from prison, and the California artist's highly anticipated album boasted the massive Drake-assisted collaboration "Talk To Me." In the wake of his recent wave of success, Drakeo has understandably been feeling himself, and he recently even deemed himself the best rapper alive from California.

Now, after a rumored XXL Freshman list leaked early, Drakeo the Ruler has stepped up to the bat to prove why he is currently one of the best California rappers and rising artists, period. Thus, he returns today, roughly a month since the release of The Truth Hurts, with the menacing "Out On Bail Freestyle."

Throughout the freestyle, Drakeo actively sets himself apart from his competition, citing his independence, street credibility, and popularity as reasons why he's nothing like his contemporaries. Utilizing a voracious whispery flow, the rapper tackles some infectious West Coast production, further cementing his ranks in the current hierarchy of California artists. Drakeo closes the two-minute freestyle with a sly shot at detractors, who he claims actually enjoy his music despite relentless criticisms. 

Did Drakeo the Ruler kill his "Out On Bail" freestyle or was it a miss?

Quotable Lyrics

Twenty five niggas did flips when they seen us fight nickels
The camera man couldn't resist, 'cause it was some nice footage
Niggas sweet as sugar, I think they would make some nice pudding
Niggas swear they don't like the don music, but wanna vibe to it

