Drakeo The Ruler Pays Homage On "RIP Deebo"

Ever since his release from prison, Drakeo The Ruler has been absolutely relentless, to the point where he recently delivered his new album Truth Hurts yesterday. And while many are instantly gravitating toward the radio-friendly Drake-collaboration "Talk To Me," the project is absolutely lined with signature Drakeo bangers, including the highlight cut "RIP Deebo."

Off the bat, the essence of Drakeo's character is revealed -- menacing, cool, collected, and hilarious. The way he utters threats is second to none, never raising his voice above a borderline whisper. "Keep your mouth closed, heater on me don't you know my stick bipolar?" he asks, in his opening lines. "I ain't with the side-joking, lift the suicide doors." As the drums hit, Drakeo keeps his pace steady, unfazed by anyone who might be side-eying him. "Lying-ass n***a I don't do songs with you pedos, n***as act like strippers we should put em' in stilettos," he spits. "Your friend's gone, you need to let go / before I hit his block playing instrumentals."

If you like what you hear, be sure to check out Drakeo's new album Truth Hurts, and show the rapper some love in the comments below.

