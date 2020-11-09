Drakeo The Ruler Is Back With "Fights Don't Matter"

Drakeo The Ruler has returned, a free man hellbent on picking up his momentum run where he left off. Having emerged victorious from a harrowing legal battle, one that found him victimized by his own lyrics and facing the bleak possibility of the death penalty, Drakeo wasted little time in hitting the booth. While he previously teased a "First Day Out" track, Drakeo has since returned with "Fights Don't Matter," a slick new single from his upcoming album We Know The Truth.

Though that has yet to issue a release date, the arrival of "Fights Don't Matter" bodes well for a quick turnaround. After all, Drakeo has become something of a critical darling, with albums like Thank You For Using GTL standing as one of the album's most acclaimed releases. On this one, Drakeo slides through with an understated banger, his low-urgency delivery and borderline-whispered flow lining up flexes and threats. "Mr. Big Bank Uchie face, 'can I hit your curb?' she got hit with the stupid face," he raps. "Shit, this was back in my Gucci days / I turned to Jet Li and got blood on my Boosie fade."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're excited to hear some new music from Drakeo The Ruler.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Mr. Big Bank Uchie face,

'Can I hit your curb?' she got hit with the stupid face

Shit, this was back in my Gucci days

I turned to Jet Li and got blood on my Boosie fade



