Drakeo The Ruler Is A Picky Eater: See Why He Hates Mayonnaise & Ranch

Drakeo The Ruler speaks about why he hates ranch, mayonnaise, and ketchup on the latest episode of "Snack Review."

If you're tasked with cooking a meal for Los Angeles rapper Drakeo The Ruler, make sure you don't add any sauces to the plate. The "Talk To Me" artist is a very picky eater and he's got a lot of hatred in his heart for mayonnaise, ketchup, and other sauces. He spoke about his distaste for most condiments on the second part of his Snack Review episode.

Following up on his initial review portion, Drakeo got back with us to answer some pressing questions about his food preferences, and we learned a lot about the icon. For starters, he's not a big fan of most sauces, enjoying barbecue on occasion but despising mayonnaise, ranch, and others.

Telling us that ranch dressing is the worst food he's ever tried, Drakeo said, "I tried to eat it and I threw up. I tried to eat it someday, maybe it was with some chicken, and I just threw up. That's when I knew-- I knew I didn't like the smell of it but when I did it that day, it just automatically went up. I couldn't even swallow it. I do not fuck with ranch."

That's not even the only sauce that doesn't agree with Drakeo. He also told us about an unpleasant experience while eating a lobster roll, finding mayonnaise in it. He immediately spoke to the server and told them that he didn't want the meal anymore because of the mayo.

Are there any foods that you just can't tolerate? Watch the new episode of Snack Review above.