Drakeo The Ruler Gets Support From ALLBLACK, G Perico & Ohgeesy On The "Ion Know Nothin Remix"

As Drakeo The Ruler continues to sit behind bars as he faces a potential life sentence, his partners in rhyme decided to keep his music alive by jumping on the newly-released remix to his Cold Devil album cut "Ion Know Nothing."

Check out the video above for a deeper look into his case, which Drakeo has even reached out to Kim Kardashian West and Meek Mill for help with, but in this case we want to put the focus back on his music. G Perico and ALLBLACK join Drakeo and Ohgeesy on this fire remix, which calls for the lead artist to be freed while also listing down the G-code of the streets when it comes to living that life. In short, mind your business and if anybody asked you anything, your answer should simply be, "I don't know nothing!"

Give a listen to the "Ion Know Nothin Remix" by Drakeo The Ruler, ALLBLACK, G Perico and Ohgeesy below. Stay up, Drakeo!

Quotable Lyrics:

In the last twelve months, a whole lot done went down

N**gas mask up, vest up, throw your sets up

The homies crashed his foreign 'cause he just got wet up

Uh, what's the reply?

Ain't got sh*t to do with me when somebody die

I'm in the county jail right now fighting life

Twelve jurors, not guilty, b*tch, I'll be out tonight

The judge want me stuck, twenty-five with an L

N**gas want my head, I'm making knives in the cell

I know what I know, b*tch, I mind my business

Once they say not guilty, I'll be back by Christmas