mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler Gets Support From ALLBLACK, G Perico & Ohgeesy On The "Ion Know Nothin Remix"

Keenan Higgins
January 14, 2020 14:50
83 Views
00
0
Drakeo The RulerDrakeo The Ruler
Drakeo The Ruler

Ion Know Nothin Remix
Drakeo The Ruler Feat. ALLBLACK, G Perico & Ohgeesy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Once they say, 'Not guilty,' I'll be back by Christmas."


As Drakeo The Ruler continues to sit behind bars as he faces a potential life sentence, his partners in rhyme decided to keep his music alive by jumping on the newly-released remix to his Cold Devil album cut "Ion Know Nothing." 

Check out the video above for a deeper look into his case, which Drakeo has even reached out to Kim Kardashian West and Meek Mill for help with, but in this case we want to put the focus back on his music. G Perico and ALLBLACK join Drakeo and Ohgeesy on this fire remix, which calls for the lead artist to be freed while also listing down the G-code of the streets when it comes to living that life. In short, mind your business and if anybody asked you anything, your answer should simply be, "I don't know nothing!"

Give a listen to the "Ion Know Nothin Remix" by Drakeo The Ruler, ALLBLACK, G Perico and Ohgeesy below. Stay up, Drakeo!

Quotable Lyrics:

In the last twelve months, a whole lot done went down
N**gas mask up, vest up, throw your sets up
The homies crashed his foreign 'cause he just got wet up
Uh, what's the reply?
Ain't got sh*t to do with me when somebody die
I'm in the county jail right now fighting life
Twelve jurors, not guilty, b*tch, I'll be out tonight
The judge want me stuck, twenty-five with an L
N**gas want my head, I'm making knives in the cell
I know what I know, b*tch, I mind my business
Once they say not guilty, I'll be back by Christmas

Drakeo The Ruler ALLBLACK G Perico Ohgeesy new music News Music Cold Devil
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drakeo The Ruler Gets Support From ALLBLACK, G Perico & Ohgeesy On The "Ion Know Nothin Remix"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject