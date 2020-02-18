Drakeo The Ruler Enlists 1TakeJay & More On "Pippy LongStockin Remix"

Drakeo The Ruler's had legal issues looming over his head over the past few years. Even though he was acquitted of the more severe charges, he's back behind bars because the D.A. believes his rap crew is an organized criminal gang. He's locked up on conspiracy charges on March 2nd. On the same day, he'll be releasing his forthcoming project, Free Drakeo.

Following the release of "Out The Slums" remix with Danny Brown and the also incarcerated 03 Greedo, Drakeo's team unleashed the remix to "Pippy LongsStockin." With assistance from 1Take Jay, Bravo The Bagchaser and Lil 9, the rappers take the original song and elevate into something new and refreshing.

Check out the rapper's remix to "Pippy LongStockin" below and keep your eyes peeled for more news on Drakeo's case.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck a bitch and disappear tonight, I condone it

Snatch a bitch wig and her purse like she sold it

You broke? This dick worth a million

Hold it