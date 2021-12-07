mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler Drops "So Cold I Do Em 2"

Aron A.
December 07, 2021 14:37
So Cold I Do Em 2
Drakeo The Ruler

Drakeo The Ruler locks in with ALLBLACK, RJ, and more for his latest project.


The past few years of Drakeo The Ruler's career was plagued with legal issues. Many of which had set a scary precedence for any rapper that followed his path. Thankfully, he was released in late 2020 and for the past year, he's been consistently delivering new music. The rapper teamed up with Pettypetty for Out Of Character before making an official statement with his solo project, The Truth Hurts which included the Drake-assisted, "Talk To Me."

This week, the rapper unloaded his fifth official body of work this week with So Cold I Do Em 2. Extending to 29 songs in total, Drakeo brings forth many of his frequent collaborators, both rappers and producers, to bring the project to life.

Peep the latest offering from Drakeo The Ruler below. 

