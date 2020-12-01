Drakeo The Ruler Drops Off "We Know The Truth"

It's been a difficult year for Drakeo The Ruler, incarcerated on trumped-up charges and seemingly destined for an unjust fate. Yet in the end, The Ruler emerged a free man, wasting little time in hitting the studio and picking up where he left off. Thanks to his Thank You for Using GTL mixtape, recorded primarily through an iPhone, Drakeo's momentum wasn't entirely derailed by his situation. Yet that didn't stop him from returning with an absolute vengeance, rising from the blue to drop off his brand new mixtape We Know The Truth.

Though the tape features appearances from Rich The Kid, Tee Grizzley, Lil Mosey, and more, it remains squarely Drakeo's show, his outlandish personality oozing from the pores of each track. While appropriately menacing when he needs to be, Drakeo isn't averse to dialing up the comedy, making We Know The Truth a refreshingly well-rounded listening experience. Throw in some bouncy production from the likes of Shawn Beats, Callan, Juju, LewisYouNasty, and more, and it's safe to say that many fans will have their hands full with this one.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- do you think Drakeo The Ruler is primed to make an incredible run in 2021?