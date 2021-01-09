Drakeo The Ruler Drops Off "Because Yall Asked"

Drakeo The Ruler's getting to actually enjoy much of the shine he's received while he was away. The rapper's legal troubles became a massive roadblock in his career. As he sat behind bars, the world screamed Free Drakeo while authorities tried everything in their power to keep the rapper in prison.

During his stint behind bars, he blessed fans with the project Thank You For Using GTL. The project was entirely recorded over a prison phone and it was evident in the quality of the recordings. However, that alone brought an authentic feel to the project that wouldn't have been able to be accomplished any other way. The rapper recently released Because Yall Asked where he re-recorded much of the project in an actual studio since his release from prison last month.