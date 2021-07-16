Drakeo The Ruler Drops "Ain't That Thee Truth" Ft. Tory Lanez, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo The Ruler is back with an album that drips with a California sound. It's been an eventful year for Drakeo as he was released from prison at the end of 2020 and immediately jumped into the studio. It is true that the rapper continued to release music while behind bars, but now that he's able to create, travel, and collaborate freely, Drakeo The Ruler is capitalizing on every moment.

On Friday (July 16), Drakeo shared his 17-track project Ain't That The Truth, and productions throughout give major nods to those California beats that are overwhelmingly West Coast. Features on the project include additional vocals from Tory Lanez, EST Gee, Ralphy The Plug, Peezy, Grind Hard, Slo-Be, and Shy Glizzy.

Stream Ain't That The Truth and let us know your thoughts. Also, make sure to check out Drakeo The Ruler Isn't Sure About Noodle-Tasting Chips On "Snack Review".

Tracklist

1. Just Dance

2. Wok And Red

3. Tricky Ball Play ft. EST Gee

4. Black Buttons

5. Way Before The Fame

6. Cookie Pack ft. Ralphy the Plug

7. Flu Flam A Opp ft. Ralphy the Plug

8. Mitchy Slickster ft. Ralphy the Plug

9. Pump Faker

10. Chops Out ft. Tory Lanez & Ralphy the Plug

11. Should I Kill Him ft. Peezy

12. Idk Why ft. Grind Hard & Slo-Be

13. Sum U Didn't Know

14. Boogieman

15. Stop Cappin ft. Shy Glizzy

16. She's A Roller

17. Ain't That The Truth ft. Ralphy The Plug