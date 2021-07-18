mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler & Shy Glizzy Creep Through On "Stop Cappin"

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 17:14
61 Views
00
0
Via Via
Via

Stop Cappin
Drakeo The Ruler Feat. Shy Glizzy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Drakeo The Ruler and Shy Glizzy collide for a highlight off of "Ain't That The Truth."


In a matter of months, Drakeo The Ruler went from sitting behind bars on unjust charges to securing a feature with Drake and flooding the streets with bodies of work every few weeks. It's certainly a 180 but we're glad that Drakeo is back home and on the grind. The rapper had tons of music in the stash during his absence but without his physical presence turned , it didn't hit the way it needed to.

The rapper returned with his fourth official project of the year this week with Ain't That The Truth. Boasting 17 songs, the rapper connects with Shy Glizzy for one of the many highlights on the album for "Stop Cappin." The two are backed by eerie West Coast production as they detail their authenticity and the frauds in both the streets and the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics
Who this n***a drive in a SRT? Look suspicious 
The devil told me but his brains up on the windshield
N***as always cappin', I'mma buy a hat for 'em
Killas in the field, they gon' go to bat for me

Drakeo The Ruler
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  61
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Drakeo The Ruler Shy Glizzy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drakeo The Ruler & Shy Glizzy Creep Through On "Stop Cappin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject