Drakeo The Ruler & Shy Glizzy Creep Through On "Stop Cappin"

In a matter of months, Drakeo The Ruler went from sitting behind bars on unjust charges to securing a feature with Drake and flooding the streets with bodies of work every few weeks. It's certainly a 180 but we're glad that Drakeo is back home and on the grind. The rapper had tons of music in the stash during his absence but without his physical presence turned , it didn't hit the way it needed to.

The rapper returned with his fourth official project of the year this week with Ain't That The Truth. Boasting 17 songs, the rapper connects with Shy Glizzy for one of the many highlights on the album for "Stop Cappin." The two are backed by eerie West Coast production as they detail their authenticity and the frauds in both the streets and the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics

Who this n***a drive in a SRT? Look suspicious

The devil told me but his brains up on the windshield

N***as always cappin', I'mma buy a hat for 'em

Killas in the field, they gon' go to bat for me

