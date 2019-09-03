Drakeo The Ruler & Rio Da Yung Og Join Forces On "Black Holocaust"

The past few years have been a rollercoaster for Drakeo The Ruler. He became one of the hottest and most innovative new artists out of the West Coast but unfortunately, legal issues have prevented him from reaping the fruits of his labor. In fact, after he was charged for murder, his own lyrics were used against him in court. He threatened to quit rap at the time but that surely wasn't the case. After he was acquitted last month, he's back with a brand new song titled, "Black Holocaust."

Drakeo The Ruler and Rio Da Yung OG teamed up on their new collab, "Black Holocaust." The song, produced by JoogFTR, finds the two swapping bars over some villainous production as they detail the ruthlessness of the streets.

Quotable Lyrics

.223's all up in a runway, n***a

AOJ, MJ, jumpman, n***a

Hit his kids if this n***a wanna pump fake, n***as

Just left Hells Kitchen with a lunch tray, n***a