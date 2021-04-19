mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler & Ralfy The Plug Connect On "A Cold Day In Hell"

Aron A.
April 19, 2021 15:34
107 Views
20
0
CoverCover

A Cold Day In Hell
Drakeo The Ruler & Ralfy The Plug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug drop off a new collaborative project.


There's hardly a rapper out right now who is as prolific as Drakeo The Ruler yet still completely lowkey. Following his triumphant release from prison last year, he's been on a roll with new music, collaborating alongside major names like Drake and Saweetie, while maintaining a steady stream of solo projects.

Today, the rapper unveiled his latest project. This time, alongside Ralfy The Plug. The two rappers merge for their brand new project, A Cold Day In Hell. Laced fourteen tracks in total, the duo enlist a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life like Jay Critch, Desto Dubb, Icewear Vezzo and more. The late Ketchy The Great also has two posthumous verses on the project.

Check out the latest from Drakeo and Ralfy below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Drakeo The Ruler & Ralfy The Plug Connect On "A Cold Day In Hell"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject