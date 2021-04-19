Drakeo The Ruler & Ralfy The Plug Connect On "A Cold Day In Hell"

There's hardly a rapper out right now who is as prolific as Drakeo The Ruler yet still completely lowkey. Following his triumphant release from prison last year, he's been on a roll with new music, collaborating alongside major names like Drake and Saweetie, while maintaining a steady stream of solo projects.

Today, the rapper unveiled his latest project. This time, alongside Ralfy The Plug. The two rappers merge for their brand new project, A Cold Day In Hell. Laced fourteen tracks in total, the duo enlist a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life like Jay Critch, Desto Dubb, Icewear Vezzo and more. The late Ketchy The Great also has two posthumous verses on the project.

Check out the latest from Drakeo and Ralfy below.